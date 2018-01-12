Home-Based Athletes Preparing For 2018 IAAF World Championship – Coach

The national coach for long distance races, Stephen Nuhu yesterday said home-based athletes were already training in preparation for the IAAF 2018 World Indoor Championships.

Nuhu newsmen in Abuja that the training was aimed at meeting the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) standards ahead of the championships. Tidesports source gathered reports that the championships is scheduled for Birmingham in the UK from March 1 to March 4.

“Our athletes have been preparing for the championships for some time now. Some of them are getting closer to IAAF standards for various long distance events in the competition.

“We thank the current leadership of Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) for starting the season earlier.

“This has been helpful to both athletes and coaches in order to identify talents in various events.

“They have been competing with one another at various national trials since November and another one is coming up towards the end of January,” Nuhu said.

The coach expressed confidence in the athletes, saying they would go beyond IAAF standards in long distance races at the event.

Tidesport also source reports that IAAF has set a standard of 3 minutes 39.50 seconds in the 1500 metres and 7:52.00 in the 3000m for men in the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham.