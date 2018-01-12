Group Wants Scholarship Beneficiaries To Concentrate On Studies

A socio-cultural organisation of Ikwerre ethnic nationality, the Ogbakor Ikwerre United States and Canada has advised the eight successful undergraduates’ students who recently won scholarships to pursue various courses in different universities in Nigeria to concentrate on their studies.

The secretary of the organization , Patrick Ugochukwu Anyawoke while presenting certificates to the successful recipients in Port Harcourt said that they should take their studies seriously and avoid joining cult gangs in the schools. Anyawoke noted that members of Ogbakor Ikwerre in United States and Canada were working hard to see how Ikwerre indigenes would better their lives and help their future and that the larger society . According to him,’’ the group has made provision to pay their tuition fees for four years, warning that the beneficiaries should make sure that they complete their academic programs’’.

He noted that the group would meet with the various school heads and fashion out payments, adding that the Ogbakor Ikweree was aware that the school fees were different in choice of studies.

The secretary general also advised the students to always contact the Ogbakor Ikwerre liaison Officer if they encounter any issues with the scholarship scheme and congratulated them on their outstanding performances during the written examinations.

‘’You were chosen from a pool of more than 300 applicants and on the basis of your excellent performance in a written examination conducted as part of the selection process, school and field of study, and a statement of educational and career goals. Those of us who are from Ikwerre ethnic nationality living in the United States and Canada recognize the importance of investing in the young adults who are not only seeking for knowledge and personal growth, but to improve their communities and society at large’’, he said.

Anyawoke however noted that the group was considering how to follow up with ‘ the past beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme in terms of employment and other means of improving and empowering them after studies.