FG Gives Reason For Proposing Cattle Colonies

The Federal Government has explained the reason for its planned establishment of cattle colonies, saying it is a measure to quickly curb the incessant bloody clashes between farmers and herdsmen.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, said this when Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State visited him in Abuja, yesterday.

The Director, Information, Mr Tolu Makinde, said this, yesterday in a statement.

The minister noted that the policy would not transfer communal land ownership to herdsmen wherever it was established.

Ogbeh was reacting to fears by some citizens that the policy was an attempt by the Federal Government to forcibly collect land from citizens and hand them over to herdsmen.

He noted that there was no truth in speculations that the government was conspiring to grant supremacy over communal land to herdsmen.

The minister commended the Plateau State Government for its interests in developing agriculture.

“Cattle colony is not using herdsmen to colonise any state. It is going to be done in partnership with state governments that will like to volunteer land for it.

“The Federal Government will fund the project and those wishing to benefit from it will pay some fees.

“While ranching is more of an individual venture for the herdsmen and those wishing to invest in the livestock sector, cattle colonies is a larger project where up to 40 ranchers can share same facility that will be provided by the government at a reduced rate.