Ex-PDP Scribe Lauds INEC On Election Timetable

A scribe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Wale Oladipo has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for prompt release of guidelines and schedule of activities for the 2019 general elections.

Oladipo gave the commendation, while speaking with newsmen at the 8th day Fidau prayer for late father of the former speaker of Osun House of Assembly, Mr Adejare Bello on Wednesday in Ede.

Our correspondent reports that INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, had at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja released the 2019 election guidelines.

Oladipo said the move by INEC shows that the commission was preparing seriously for the 2019 general elections.

“I want to commend my colleague, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu for being very proactive. The fact that INEC came out with the timetable shows that they are preparing seriously for 2019 general election,’’ he said.

Oladipo, however, advised INEC to hold the Presidential and National Assembly elections on different days, saying that combining the two would be cumbersome and confusing.

“We all know that illiteracy is very rampant in our society, therefore combining the two election together will be confusing for the electorate.

“Some people may want to vote for the presidential candidate of PDP and vote for APC National Assembly candidate but combining the two together may confuse the electorate.

“Maybe we should have the National election first and then the presidential election will follow later,’’ he said.

INEC had fixed the Presidential and National Assembly elections for February 16, 2019

Speaking on the fortune of the PDP in the election, Oladipo said the party would not repeat the mistakes of the past in the 2019 elections.

He said the mandate of the new party chairman, Prince Uche Secondus was to return the PDP to Aso Rock.

“During the 2015 general elections, our presidential campaign was handled outside the structure and as a result, there were slot of negative campaign against the party.

“But that will not happen again because we will come out with our own template for running the country and mobilise Nigerians around our programmes.

“We have a very capable, determined, and focused chairman who knows the party very well and he will deliver,’’ Oladipo said.

He said the success of PDP in 2019 would begin with a victory in the Sept. 22 governorship election in Osun.