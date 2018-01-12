‘Declare Herdsmen Terrorists Now’

Southern and Middle Belt leaders, yesterday, in Enugu, called for immediate declaration of rampaging Fulani herdsmen as terrorists.

The call came at a summit tagged “Handshake Across the Niger”, where demand for the immediate restructuring of Nigeria’s current political structure also dominated discourse.

The event, co-organized by Igbo group, Nzuko Umunna and the Ohanaeze Ndigbo attracted array of leaders from the South-West, South-South, Middle Belt and the host region, South-East.

Those from the South-West included Chief Olu Falae, Ayo Adebanjo, former governor Olusegun Mimiko, former aviation minister, Femi-Fani Kayode, among others.

The Middle Belt delegation was led by ex-Plateau governor, Jonah Jang.

On the side of the South-East were the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, former governor Chukwuemeka Ezeife, deputy governor of Imo State, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who represented the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, representatives of both the Enugu and Anambra governors, among several others.

Various speakers at the event took time to warn that if the country was not restructured immediately, it would be heading for doom.

Shortly after Nwodo began his speech, which bordered on restructuring, an array of pro-Biafra apologists, who had stormed the summit in their numbers, disrupted his speech with a shout of “No, No, we want Biafra not restructuring; IPOB are not terrorists, herdsmen are terrorists; Nnamdi Kanu we know, who are you?”

The women among the pro-Biafra agitators to the shock of guests, pulled off their top wears, leaving only brazier, as a way of driving home their point.

It took several minutes for the organizers to calm them down, with an assurance that they would be allowed to present their case formally to the summit.

The Ohanaeze president said the essence of the ‘Handshake Across the Nigeria’, was to correct age-long misconception and suspicion among the Igbos and the Yorubas.