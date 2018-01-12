Commission Scores Wike High On Manpower Training

The Rivers State Local Government Service Commission has rated the administration of Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike high in manpower development especially at the local government level.

Chairman of the occasion, Chief Azubuike Nmernikini said this, while declaring open a one day training/workshop for finance staff of the 23 Local government Councils organised by the office of the Auditor-General for local governments in Rivers State .

Nmerinikini said that it was the first time in the history of Rivers State, that a government was attaching much importance to the issue of training and retraining of council staff.

He said that the situation was an indication of the administration’s commitment towards quality service delivery in all sectors of the state.

The commission chairman urged the beneficiaries to see the training as an opportunity to further improve their service delivery to the state, adding that “Rivers people expect no less from them especially as the 2019 election is fast approaching”.

He also commended them for the mass attendance at the workshop.

Also speaking, the chairman public accounts committee, Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Major Jack, called on the Finance Staff of the councils to improve their financial records.

Major Jack particularly urged the council treasurers to ensure that all their papers were properly checked with a view to avoiding a repeat of what happened in 2016.

He also commended the office of the Auditor-General for the workshop.