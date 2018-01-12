Be Grateful To God Always, HOS Tasks Rivers Workers

The Rivers State Head of Service, Mr. Rufus Godwins has stated that the Civil Servants’ Annual Thanksgiving in the state has come to stay.

Speaking at the occasion to mark this year’s Civil Servants’ Annual Thanksgiving Service, with the theme: “Faithful Service”, held at the State Secretariat Complex, yesterday, Godwins said that the 2018 edition was the seventh in the series, adding that it was a significant landmark with innovations to the glory of God.

The head of service noted that civil servants have so many reasons to be grateful and thankful to God, adding that thanksgiving opens doors for greater blessings.

He added that “When you appreciate God for the little He has done, you provoke God to do more”, noting that this was the essence of the day’s event.

The head of service charged civil servants to always have the attitude of thanking God at all times, no matter the circumstance.

He explained that the event was also designed to give credence to “Governor Nyesom Wike’s declaration that Rivers State is a Christian state”.

He charged civil servants to rededicate themselves to God, and work for efficient and reliable service delivery.

Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion and Chairman, Rivers State Civil Service Commission, Chief Oris Onyiri had admonished civil servants to be more committed to their duties, urging them not to see disciplinary measures as reason for enmity.

Onyiri charged civil servants to see their office as one given to them in trust, and urged them to prove themselves as faithful servants by demonstrating absolute loyalty and support to their employer.

The chairman hinted that matters relating to civil servants’ welfare yet to be attended to by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, would be adequately addressed before the end of the first quarter of the year.

He, thus, encouraged civil servants to see their service as one being rendered to God and humanity.

Also speaking, the Senior Pastor of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie stated that “Life is about relevance and not significance, about service and not status”.

Ibiyeomie called on civil servants to always exhibit qualities already enumerated to make them faithful workers, adding, when they focus on God, shun bribery and corruption in totality, their lives would be more meaningful.