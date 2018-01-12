Armed Robbers Attack The Tide Office

For the umpteenth time, armed robbers entered the premises of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, publishers of The Tide Newspaper along Ikwerre Road, Port Harcourt and robbed staffers of their belongings especially phones and cash.

The hoodlums who were armed with AK-47 rifle and another with a sale bag entered The Tide premises at about 8:15pm while production was ongoing.

On entering the premises, they headed straight to the printing and production unit where they robbed staff of their phones and monies.

They had attempted to climb upstairs when security men at the gate alerted the police which drove few metres close to the premises, as the robbers opened fire.

After few seconds of gun fire, the armed men ran away through the Njemanze axis, heading to the creeks.

The Tide gathered that the two hoodlums had robbed the adjoining streets of Nsukka and Obudu, before entering The Tide premises.

Recall that in July 2014, armed men also entered the newspaper premises and robbed several staff.

Kevin Nengia & Susan Serekara Nwikhana