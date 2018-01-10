Warehouse Fire: Customs Boss Orders Probe

Vehicles worth more than N50 billion may have been lost in the fire accident that took place recently at the Customs Warehouse, Ikeja, Lagos.

Sequel to this, the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Col. Hammed Ali (rtd), has ordered that an Administrative panel be set up to unravel the root cause of the fire outbreak that took place at the Ikeja Customs Warehouse.

Our source disclosed that the fire outbreak was the handiwork of some unscrupulous officers of the Command to cover up their dirty deals.

According to our source, the CGC who expressed shock at the short interval of fire outbreaks in the warehouse directed the Comptroller of Federal Operations Zone “A” Comptroller Garba M. Uba, to contact the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, to investigate the matter and bring to book all those involved in the act.

The CGC, according to our sources, was quoted as saying “Something of this nature happens when there are security lapses”

According to an eyewitness account, the fire razed substantial part of the warehouse, destroying about six trucks, 15 cars/vans and over three fully loaded trucks with assorted goods and foreign parboiled rice.

The Tide gathered that the timely intervention of the Lagos State Fire Service helped to put out what could have been a major fire disaster in the area .

The fire could have spread to the nearby police barracks and Customs Training School as well as other commercial buildings along the Mobolaji Johnson Way.

The Deputy Head, Lagos State Fire Service, Alhaji Rasaki Musibau, however, told our correspondent that the fire started from a burst cylinder stored under one of burnt vehicles.

“From available information, the fire started from a burst cylinder stored under one burnt vehicles and enhanced by the harmattan”, Rasaki said.

It would be recalled that in April 2016, an early morning fire razed a warehouse located at the Customs Training School, Ikeja, Lagos.

The cause of the fire which started around 6:30am and destroyed property worth several millions of Naira up to date is yet to be ascertained.

Our correspondent’s effort to reach the Customs Public Relations Officer FOU Zone “A,” Mr. Jerome Attah, to confirm the incident proved abortive as many calls put across to his mobile phone were not responded to as at the time of filing this report.