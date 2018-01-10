Surveyor Faults NHF’s Operational Method

The Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESVs), Rivers State chapter, Elliot Orupabo has faulted the operational method adopted by the National Housing Fund (NHF) with regard to assisting contributors develop their own houses.

Orupabo, in a chat with The Tide noted that the NHF was no longer operating according to its good guiding policy at inception.

He stated that remissions to the NHF were not being utilised as originally intended saying that government policies have not made it easy for contributors to access their contributions on retirement.

The NIESV’s boss lamented that civil servants who were the major contributors to the NHF benefited the least from the scheme and called on the government to review its operations and revert to status quo.

“Civil servants, the major contributors to the funds are being robbed of their inherent benefits of accessing the mortgage funds originally meant for them to enable them become home owners at the time they retire from work”.

He enjoined the government to make application for loans and approvals hitch-free and remove bottlenecks such as bureaucratic road blocks in order to gain the confidence of the average civil servant.

Tonye Nria-Dappa