ONELGA: Ideozu Lauds Wike For Restoring Peace

The Senator representing the Rivers West Senatorial District, Osinakachukwu Ideozu has commended Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for his efforts at restoring peace in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) in particular and Rivers State in general.

Ideozu acknowledged the result-oriented visit of the governor to the area, and expressed gratitude at his courage to live up to his constitutional duties.

The senator urged the governor to do more in ensuring the workability of the state Amnesty Programme by engaging the youth in productive capacities, including requesting contractors handling various value-addition contracts in the state to make provisions for both youth and community engagements.

He reiterated his unflinching support for the governor, and identified with his vision for a holistic development of the state even at a time of paucity of funds.

As a former finance commissioner in the state, Ideozu indicated that the state was truly having value-for-money from investments made by the governor, adding that the governor has shown sincerity in the management of state resources.

“Suffice it to say that with the performance of the governor so far, Rivers people await his indication of interest for a second term, and they will compensate him for his good works by voting massively for him for a bird in hand is worth far more than several in the bush as the state cannot at the moment afford to experiment with new leadership,” the senator said.

He used the opportunity to wish the peace-loving people of Rivers West Senatorial District a great 2018, and prayed that this year ushered in unlimited peace and prosperity to the entire state.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana