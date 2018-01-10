I’ve Never Killed Someone – George

Perceived to be a deliberate attempt, the Go Round FC’s Vincent George was quick to play down the action and expressed relief as Binuyo survived his scorcher.

George relives the scary moment that saw Kwara United’s player, Lookman Binuyo slump after his clearance from a corner kick was met by the player’s face.

The Omoku outfit and the Harmony Boys locked horns in the opening fixture of the Nigeria National League Super Four tournament, the decider of the second division overall winner at the Agege Stadium on Sunday evening.

Moments after the interval, the Kwara outfits were awarded a corner kick, the cross was headed out and in an attempt to clear his lines further, the midfielder’s forceful attempt clattered into the face of an onrushing Binuyo – who was bent on sending the ball back into the danger zone.

The player slumped, thus, needing the help of medics for minutes before he was okayed to leave the pitch.

“No, it wasn’t deliberate,” he said.

“I was very scared because I’ve never killed somebody and I was very upset with myself.

“I felt sorry and I pray he gets better very soon,” he added.

The Omoku outfit won their Kwara counterparts 4-2 after a less adventurous 90 minutes that ended in a goalless stalemate.

And George, one of the four Go Round Players to convert their spot kicks, explains how he was able to keep his calm from 12-yard out after second half’s near-death incident.

“I felt relaxed because I’m very good at taking penalties. It was very easy for me despite the earlier incident. I just had to erase it from my mind because I saw the guy was alive,” he continued.

“Well, Kwara United are very good and I’ve never seen them play before or played against them. This is my first time of watching them and they are a very good team.