Group Wants Govt To Tackle Violence In Rivers

A Port Harcourt-based non-government organisation, Advocacy for Peace, Good Governance and Social Justice has called on all tiers of government to tackle the festering violence and insecurity in Rivers State.

The president of the body, John Clement who stated this while speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt last Monday expressed regrets on the wanton destruction of lives and property in the state.

Clement noted that young people no longer had compunction on the taking of human lives.

The Port Harcourt lawyer said killing had become a fashion for the youths in the state and warned that if nothing was done to stem the tide, a time would come when the working population would be decimated.

Clement said it was not enough that cultists were killing themselves, the important thing was that Rivers people were dying in their numbers.

He said even lately, the so called cultists had killed innocent citizens.

He said the New Year day killings in Omoku and the killing of innocents persons in Egbeda had set the tone for likely occurrences if nothing happened.

The advocacy group praised Governor Nyesom Wike, Department of State Services and the Nigerian Army for killing Don Waney, who had terrorised Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area for so long.

He, therefore, urged support for his organisation in its campaign for peace in the state.

According to him, ‘we have organised seminars, workshop to enlighten our youths on the need to embrace peace”.

We commend you for what you have done in the area of security but still urge you to do more”, Clement stated.

Chidi Enyie