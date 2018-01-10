Fuel Scarcity : Osun Residents Decry Hike In Transport Fare

Residents of Osogbo, the Osun State capital and its environs have decried the hike in the price of intra transport fare in the state due to scarcity of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol .

Some of the residents who spoke with newsmen yesterday, in Osogbo said the hike in the transport fare was affecting their daily income.

A civil servant, Mrs Yetunde Aderogba said due to the hike in the transport fare, she now spent more on transportation to work on a daily basis.

Aderogba said that the `Korope’ (mini buses) and Okada riders have increased the transport fare by 30 to 40 per cent, adding that the increase was due to the fuel scarcity and hike in price, where fuel is available.

“Before now I used to pay N50 from my house to secretariat but now, I pay between N80 and N90.

Similarly, a student of Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Nike Adeyobo, said she now pays more to transport herself from her house in Osogbo to the campus.

Adeyobo said that she paid N150 as transport fare to school compared to the previous fare of N100.

“This is unbearable because I now pay more on transportation; Government needs to do something urgent to address the situation.”

Also, an Okada rider, Mr Taiwo Samuel, said until the pump price was reverted, the hike in transport fare will continue.

Some of the Petrol Independent Marketers who spoke with our correspondent under the condition of anonymity said that selling fuel at N145 per litre was not profitable for them.

“Until government does the needful, the price will remain like that. Selling at N145 now will result in a big loss to us because we are also lifting the fuel at a higher price”, they said.

Our correspondent’s visit to some of the filing stations revealed that majority of the filling stations were selling at N180 per litre.

Only few filling stations such as Bovas, Total and NNPC and few others were selling at the official price, with a very long queue.