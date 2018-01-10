EFCC Nabs Ex-UBEC Contractor …Over N20bn Fraud

The Managing Director of Macmillan Nigeria, Prof Adesanya Adelekan has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged N20 billion fraud.

It was learnt that Adelekan who was a contractor for the Universal Basic Education Commission was arrested last Thursday as part of the investigation of the alleged N20 billion fraud in UBE, involving the supply of science and technical equipment and text books to 104 Unity colleges.

A source from the EFCC had it that Adelekan had earlier written statements during which he promised to supply evidence of the execution of the contracts against claims by principals of the Unity schools that they only received between 20 and 30 per cent of the equipment and text books purportedly supplied to them and for which the contractor collected full payment.

The source further said: “After he made statements, all the efforts to get Adelekan to produce the evidence of performance failed as he kept making promises that he never fulfilled. The principals had all made statements and they claimed they didn’t receive all the equipment and books listed against their schools”.

“All we wanted from him was the evidence to justify the payment he received. We also hope he will cooperate with us so we can wrap up the investigation on time”.

Apart from the principals of the unity schools, the EFCC was also said to have questioned a former executive secretary and directors of UBE for their alleged role in the fraud.