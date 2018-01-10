Customs Sets Higher Revenue Targets For 2018

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has set target to exceed the 2017 record of N2.4 billion revenue generated by the agency.

According to the Public Relations Officer of NCS, Mr Joseph Attah, the Customs has planned to generate more revenue for the Federal Government due to the support given to her in 2017.

Attah said the service is prepared to do more of what she did last year in the area of more patrol.

The Controller Niger Area Command of NCS, Comptroller Benjamin Benga, told newsmen that the service generated N2.4 billion in 2017, out of the target of N2.8 billion being 83.4 per cent of the target or the revenue figure.

Benga said the command had introduced more comprehensive security measures to prevent all forms of smuggling in the area.

The comptroller said the command would be battle ready to end smuggling through various strategies that would pave way for arrest and prosecution of smugglers.

He noted the need for the support of traditional rulers and stakeholders in sensitising residents to the negative effect of smuggling on the nation’s economy.

The comptroller said that the youths in the border communities would also assist the field officers with required intelligence information that would help in curbing all forms of smuggling activities.

He stated the need to mobilise residents to shun smuggling and embrace export of local goods, as there are much to gain from legal trade than smuggling.

Meanwhile, the service was given a target between N700 billion and N900 billion for revenue generation.

The figure according to the comptroller would be finalised before becoming a working document .