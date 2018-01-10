Counsel Wants RSG To Fish Out Colleague’s Killer

A Port Harcourt-based legal practitioner, Mr Chinonye Okoha has called on the Rivers State Government and security agents to fish out the cultists responsible for the death of a lawyer in Egbeda, Mr Basil Okenne.

Okoha who stated this while speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt at the weekend, expressed regrets that lawyers in Egbeda had become the targets of cultists in the community.

He said that from 2015 till date three lawyers had been killed in Egbeda and explained that none of the lawyers belonged to any cult group.

Mr Okoha explained, late Mr Okenne was killed around 9.30am on Thursday while preparing to return to Port Harcourt where he did his professional practice but was shot dead under inexplicable circumstances.

He commended the state government for bringing the cultists that terrorised Omoku to book and urged Governor Nyesom Wike to replicate the feat in all the troubled communities and local government areas of the state.

It will be recalled that the state governor yesterday listed all the cultists troubling the state and noted that the sum of N20 million would be given to anybody, who give useful information that would lead to the arrest of the cultists.