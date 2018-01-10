Commissioner Tasks Bayelsa Stakeholders On New Strategies

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Education, Mr Jonathan Obuebite, has urged education team and stakeholders in the state to formulate new policies and strategies to take the sector to greater heights.

The commissioner gave the charge on Monday during a meeting with the principals of model secondary schools in Bayelsa held in his office in Yenagoa.

Obuebite said that one of the resolutions for the year was zero tolerance to any act of indiscipline and nonchalant attitude from the top to the least person.

He said that it would no longer be business as usual as both erring staff and students would be sanctioned appropriately.

The commissioner stressed that the meeting was borne out of the governor’s desire to reposition the sector to achieve this, adding that all hands must be on deck.

The President of Association of Nigerian Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools, ANCOPSS, Mr Abey Ayebaemi, congratulated the commissioner on his emergence as the Best Commissioner at the 2017 Bayelsa Merit Award.