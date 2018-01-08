Rep Condemns Gruesome Killings In Rivers, Others

The member representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Kingsley Chinda has condemned the gruesome killings by cult groups in Omoku Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State solicts, and some other communities in the state and elsewhere in the country, describing the act as barbaric and despicable.

In a statement last Friday in Port Harcourt, Chinda expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and their loved ones. The statement reads, “I hereby for myself, my family and the peace-loving and hospitable people of Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency, join several well-meaning Nigerians to condemn in very strong terms, the recent invasion of Omoku Town and some other communities in Rivers State as well as in Benue, Kogi, Lagos and Kaduna States.

“The sad incidents, which occurred in the affected places during the Yuletide celebrations are said to have been carried out by yet to be identified gun men, leading to avoidable deaths in cold blood of scores of innocent, law abiding citizens. As expected, the incidents have clearly left the immediate families of the deceased persons, including their friends, colleagues and indeed several well meaning Nigerians very devastated and in great trauma. I feel greatly pained as well and very sincerely sympathize with the immediate families of the deceased persons and with the government and people of Rivers State and other affected states. “I am deeply concerned about the safety of my constituents in particular, and indeed, those of other Rivers people and Nigerians in general, due to the prevailing insecurity in the entire country, as several avoidable deaths have continued to occur in almost all parts of the country,