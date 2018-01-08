PH Residents Charge PHED On Improved Power Supply

Residents of Port Harcourt and its environs have called on the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) to improve on its services to the people, especially in the provision of electricity.

Some residents of various parts of the city who spoke with The Tide in a Vox Pox said they expected improved power supply in the new year.

According to a resident of Elekahia Community, Chief James Oke, PHED should ensure that it provides better services this year.

“As individuals have their New Year resolution, we also expect PHED to have its New Year resolution, and that is to serve the people better in 2018”.

Another resident of Rumuokalagbor, Pastor James Nwoke, also appealed to PHED to improve on its services by providing steady electricity supply this year.

“My expectation is that, PHED should try as much as possible to improve on its past record and serve the people better”.

Mrs Catherine Victor, a caterer, said, her expectation was to see a significant improvement on the part of PHED, compared to last year.