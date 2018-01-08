Ogu Community To Observe Special Sanitation

The people of Ogu Community in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area are to observe a special sanitation exercise to keep the community clean.

The traditional ruler and Amanyanabo of Ogu Kingdom, His Majesty, King Nicholas Dickson Ibiebele Nimenibo, Loko IX made this known while exchanging views with the Chairman of Ogu Divisional Council Chiefs, Chief Lawrence Abiebiari Inibi Egbelekpeke after the annual Ogu-Kingdom prayer summit at the town’s market square Ogu last Thursday.

King Nicholas Dickson Ibiebele Nimenibo, Loko IX said the sanitation exercise is necessary in order to give the community fresh look for the year was cleanliness is next to Godliness.

According to him, the chairman of ODCC should liaise with Ogu Community Development Committee (CDC) and other relevant bodies to embark on the exercise soonest.

The Ogu monarch further said the community would not wait for the monthly sanitation of the state at the last Saturday of the month, but to carry out the exercise to keep the environment clean and the people to be healthy, since a clean environment is a healthy and wealthy society.

He directed that a town-crier should go round and inform the people in order to ensure massive turn –out and participation which would be carried out once in a while as demanded.

Responding, the chairman of Ogu Divisional Council of Chiefs, Chief Lawrence Abiebieri Inibo Egbelekpeki thanked the king for his observation and assured that he would liaise with the CDC to carry out the directive as the health of the people is sacrosanct.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Ogu Ministers Forum (OME), Evang. America Obianime Tamuno-Imbu has expressed dismay over the manner youths on December 31 night left burn-fire debris at the town square for his members to clear them for the annual 3-day Ogu Kingdom prayer summit.

Evang Tamuno-Imbu who expressed his mind at the closing ceremony of the programme on Thursday frowned that the youth who were fully aware of the programme were not banned from carrying out the burning of tyres at the square, and decried leaving the debris for the minister to clear. He appealed to them to clean after the exercise to enable them organise the summit a day after every first January of the new year.

He opined that the programme was aimed at seeking the face of God for the new year and called for all hands to be on deck for the glory and blessings of God to continue to come to Ogu kingdom.

Collins Barasimeye