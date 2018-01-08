NGO Plans Free Medical Programme In A’Ibom

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Imabridge Africa says no fewer than 4000 people will receive free medical treatment under its programme in Akwa Ibom State.

The Director and Founder of the organisation, Rev Godwin Asuquo, disclosed this to newsmen last Friday in Ibesikpo Asutan.

Asuquo, a priest at St Patrick Church, Washington, United States of America, said that the organisation has been rendering free medical care to the people in the last 10 years.

He said that this year, Imabridge Africa would be offering free medical care to 4000 people in different areas of ailments such as malaria, hypertension, diabetes, HIV, eye treatments among others.

“Yesterday, we were at Nsit Ibom, today we are in Ibesikpo Asutan and tomorrow, we will be in Etim-Ekpo all in Akwa Ibom.

“ We anticipate seeing over 4000 patients within these three days. We have in our team two doctors from USA, 13 volunteers’ doctors from Nigeria, 12 nurses and pharmacists.

“This year as we screen, we are also going to identify those that require surgery and we are going to conduct surgery for them to keep them healthy,” Asuquo said.

The reverend father added that the organisation also came into the country with 500 pairs of eye glasses to dispense to patients with eye problems.

According to him, they were also eye doctors in the team to handle those with eye problems and prescribe medicated eye glasses for patients.

He said: “We brought in 500 pairs of eye glasses to distribute to patients this year. Last year, we distributed 400 pairs of eye glasses.

“The patients are examined by qualified eye doctors before the glasses are dispensed”.

Also, the President of Imabridge Africa, Ms Christine Carrington, said that the activities of the NGO include provision of healthcare, solar powered boreholes to communities, education to indigent students and micro- finance to women in the state.

Carrington also said that the organisation donated 25 wheelchairs to physically challenged persons in the state.

One of the beneficiaries, Miss Helen Etim, commended the NGO for their humanitarian gesture.

Etim, who got a wheelchair, said it would aid her movement and add value to her lives.

“I am a beneficiary of this wheelchair from Imabridge Africa. I have also been treated of malaria and given drugs.

“I pray God to bless Imabridge Africa for what they have done today”, she noted.

Another beneficiary, Mr Philip Edet, thanked the organisation for giving him eye glasses.

“I did not know I had eye problem until these eye glasses were given to me today and I can see clearer than before.

“I thank Imabridge Africa,” Edet said.