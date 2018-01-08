Monarch Solicits Support For Wike

The people of Omuma in Omuma Local Government Area have been charged to continue to support the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, following his determination to give the area a permanent facelift.

The Eze Eberi Ugo IX of Eberi Omuma, His Royal Majesty Onyekachi Amaonwu, gave the charge in a chat with newsmen in the area recently.

He said that the people were left with the only option of supporting the governor, because of his developmental strides in the area and other parts of the state.

According to him, the state chief executive has also promised to give his kingdom a special attention due to the importance he attached to the place.

He recalled that the governor’s high administrative acumen led to his unbeatable record when he served as Chief of Staff in the past administration.

The monarch further appealed to the state’s number one citizen on the need to complete the construction of the 36 kilometer road and the internal ring road in the area.

The traditional ruler who is also a lawyer, listed lack of potable water as one of the challenges facing the area as he expressed the hope that the governor would attend to such issues effortlessly.

He pointed out that his kingdom was yet to benefit as an oil producing area as neighbouring communities in Abia and other areas and appealed for the governor’s assistance to that effect.

The monarch called on those jostling for different positions on various political platforms to tread with care to avoid unnecessary squabble.

He hinted that such attitude was part of the leadership challenges recorded in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in recent times.

He also advised the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Ameachi to use his office to attract development to the state.