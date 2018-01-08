Monarch Seeks Scholarship Programme For Youth

The Onye Ishi Agwuru Igboh Kingdom in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, His Majesty King Dr Samuel Ndiwe Amaechi has called for spirited individuals to establish scholarship schemes in order to enhance the development of education in the country.

King Amaechi made this call during the Igboh Kingdom 2017 Appraisal gathering and thanksgiving organised by the traditional institution held at St Mathew’s Anglican Church, Igboh Etche over the weekend.

The Onye ishi Agwuru Igboh Kingdom described education as the process or art of importing knowledge skills and judgement adding that it was the key to success and development of any nation or place.

“It guides and modes us in our daily life activities. The amount of development strides a kingdom achieves will depend squarely on the amount and quality of education available to her citizens.

According to him, the future of the kingdom lies in the hands of all therefore education must be giving the best attention.

“Therefore, the future of this kingdom is in our hands. Let us take education to the next level, where our children/wards will breach the existing gap by establishing good scholarship schemes in the kingdom through the various NGO’s, political associations, clubs and even individuals”, he added.

The traditional rulers used the opportunity to thank the Nigeria Army for the donation of free educational materials and over 400,000 exercise books and mathematical sets donated to the community secondary school in the area.