Military Kills Kidnap Kingpin, Don Waney …Rivers Agog As Corpse Arrives PH …RSG Lauds Success, Pledges Continued Partnership With Security Agencies

Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, went agog yesterday as news of the arrival of the corpse of the notorious kidnapper and murderer, Don Waney spread throughout the city. The corpse was brought to the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, yesterday morning, by soldiers and operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS).

Waney, whose real name is Prince Igwedibia, was shot and killed alongside his second-in-command and another member of his gang in their hideout in Enugu, Enugu State.

The notorious kingpin and members of his gang were fingered in the gruesome murder of 23 persons in the early hours of the New Year in Omoku.

It was gathered that the hoodlum was shot in a community near Enugu.

An Army source confirmed that contrary to an earlier report, Waney was trailed and killed in Enugu.

In a statement by the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Col Aminu Iliyasu, “The authorities of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, wish to inform the peace loving people of Omoku in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area in particular, Rivers State, and indeed, the entire good people of Niger Delta in general, that the notorious cult leader, kidnap kingpin and mass murderer, Don Waney is dead.

“Recall that in the early hours of Monday, 20th November, 2017, troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, acting on credible information from some patriotic members of the public, raided the evil Don Waney enclave in Omoku, where shocking discoveries of assorted weapons, dynamites, bags of suspected cannabis, full military camouflage uniforms, military boots, military communication radios, 10 human skulls and human bones were discovered. Additionally, in continuation of the operation on Tuesday, 21st November, 2017, the troops also exhumed decomposing bodies of some of his victims in his shrine in the glaring eyes of the media who were invited to witness first hand.

“Perhaps, not satisfied with the numerous lives of innocent citizens he took, Don Waney masterminded the despicable New Year Day mayhem in Omoku, in which, he led his notorious gang of criminals to murder 23 peace-loving citizens of Omoku when they were returning from Cross Over Night Service at about 1:30am on Monday, 1st January, 2018.

“Intense surveillance activities on him and his gang by the Department of State Services (DSS), Rivers State Command, revealed that after committing these atrocities, he relocated to a neighbourhood within Enugu Town in Enugu State, where he rented an apartment and started living among unsuspecting neighbours within the community.

“From the relative safety of his newly-rented apartment, Don Waney was already perfecting plans to wrought another mayhem in Omoku, in which he was to attack churches, schools, Army and Police locations, and the residences of the generality of the already traumatised people of Omoku.

“However, following his successful geo-location to his new Enugu neighbourhood hideout by the DSS, Rivers State Command, a combined team of troops of 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, and personnel of DSS, Rivers State Command, raided the hideout to arrest him and his other accomplices.

“Incidentally, on sensing that the combined team were closing in on his residence, Don Waney, his Second-in-Command, Ikechukwu Adiele, and another gang member, Lucky Ode, attempted to escape through the back exit of the apartment, and were shot down by the eagle-eyed troops in the process. One of them died on the spot while the other two, who sustained gunshot wounds, eventually died while being evacuated for medical attention.

“The remains of Don Waney and his cohorts were brought back to Port Harcourt, Rivers State by the combined team, and handed over to the Rivers State Police Command for further action.

“To this end, the authorities of 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, wish to use this opportunity to extend their condolences to the families of all the victims of the evil Don Waney and his gang. We also wish to solicit your further cooperation in volunteering useful information to track down and arrest the remaining gang members so as to bring them to justice for a peaceful, prosperous and secure Omoku community, ONELGA, Rivers State, and the entire Niger Delta region,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government says she will continue to partner security agencies in the state in the combined effort to rid the state of cultists and criminals.

In a statement issued yesterday in Port Harcourt, in response to the death of Don Waney, the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barrister Emma Okah said the success recorded in the operations that terminated the lives of Don Waney and his men was a victory for the law-abiding people in the state.

“It underscores the desirability of honest partnership and synergy between the government and security agencies as well as the public in tackling security problems in the state,” Okah said.

“This victory gladdens our heart and we remain more committed in the fight against crimes and will continue to support the police and all security agencies in the onerous task of securing our dear Rivers State and her people”, Okah stressed, noting that no cost will be spared to make our people sleep with two eyes closed.

“We thank President Muhammadu Buhari for not playing politics with the Omoku massacre but gave a marching order, which galvanised the efforts of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Security, police and everybody or agency who played a role to avenge the death of the innocent people killed in Omoku on 1st January, 2018.

“The success of our collective effort has shown that there is no hiding place for the wicked,” Okah added.