Lawmakers Back Call For State Police

Two lawmakers representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency and Ogba /Egbema/Ndoni constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Kingsley Chindah and Uche Nnam-Obi have urged the Presidency and Nigerians to take a second look at the security architecture in the country and allow states to have their own state police to tackle security issues headlong at the local levels.

The two lawmakers spoke separately on various security reports in the state and other parts of the country.

In an interview with The Tide, they said the Federal Government should look at contemporary challenges in the security matters across the country and sign the State Police Bill which has already been passed by the National Assembly.

The lawmakers explained that the security challenges now, had necessitated the need for a state police which would absolutely be under the control of the federal security agencies to reduce the incessant cases of crime in the country.

According to them,’ Untill state Governors have control of their states through the operation of state police, the issue of crime would continue to increase.

Chindah and Nnam-Obi expressed sympathy for the deceased families of the Omoku massacre at the new year eve and those that occurred in other states in recent times.

They, however, charged the public to explore the opportunity of getting the two hundred million naira promised by the state Governor for whosever revealed information on how to apprehend the perpetrators of the Omoku New Year killings.

It would be recalled that about 19 persons were killed while they were returning from a cross over service at Omoku on the early hours of 1st January,2018.