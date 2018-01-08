Group Awards Scholarships To Eight Undergraduates

Asocio-cultural organisation, the Ogbakor Ikwerre United States, under the aegis of the National Organisation of Ikwerre People in the United States of America and Canada has announced scholarship for eight undergraduate students pursuing various degree courses in different universities in Nigeria.

Announcing this in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, the Secretary General of the group, Patrick Ugo Anyawoke and the Administrator of Education, Bob Luke Wejinya said the selected recipients were Blessing D. Amadi – Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Physics (Emohua Local Government Area); Nneka V. Orlu – Rivers State University, Chemical/Petrochemical Engineering (Emohua Local Government Area).

Joseph A. Henry – Rivers State University, Electrical Engineering (Ikwerre LGA); Jullian C. Williams – University of Port Harcourt, Mathematics (Ikwerre Local Government Area); Raphael C. Owhonda – University of Port Harcourt, Linguistics & Communications (Obio/Akpor LGA); Zeph E. Worlu – River State University, Mathematics (Obio/Akpor Local Government Area); Destiny O. Amadi – University of Port Harcourt, Microbiology Technology (Port Harcourt LGA); and Christian C. Chindah, UNIPORT, Plant Science & Biotechnology (Port Harcourt Local Government Area).

The two officers noted that the eight students were chosen from a pool of more than 300 applicants and on the basis of their excellent performance in a written examination conducted as part of the selection process, school and field of study, and a statement of educational and career goals.

They noted that the social cultural organisation recognises the importance of investing in these young adults who are not only seeking for knowledge and personal growth, but to improve their communities and society at large.

According to them,’’ Each of these OIUSA scholarship winners has demonstrated a clear commitment based on their chosen field of study to improving their communities while making the world a better place for all’’.

However, the Secretary General,Patrick Anyawoke commended the students and urged them to concentrate in their various studies.

Anyawoke disclosed that the program was for 2017-2021 Scholarship Winners December 27, 2017 and said the recipients would be given certificates on Tuesday this week, adding that they were chosen to receive tuition scholarship for the 2017-2021 academic years.