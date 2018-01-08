Gov Tasks Individuals, Corporate Bodies On Sports Dev

Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed at the weekend in Ilorin urged individuals and corporate bodies to further key into sports development activities so as to complement government’s efforts in the sector.

Ahmed, represented by his Senior Special Assistant (Government House), Ibrahim Adeyemi, made the call while receiving cyclists and officials who participated in a cycling race tagged “Keeping fit for a better Nigeria”.

Tidesports source reports that the race was part of activities marking the 58th birthday of a labour activist, Issa Aremu.

“The task of moving sports forward should be a collaborative one, hence the need for necessary key stakeholders to venture into the sports sector,’’ Ahmed said, while reaffirming the commitment of his government to the development of the sector.

He stressed the need for all the people of the state to always embark on regular exercise to keep their body fit.

The governor also thanked the labour leader for his doggedness and commitment to labour activities and the sports sector.

Ahmed, while congratulating Aremu on his birthday and for embarking on such a sports activity to celebrate his day, added that the state government was looking forward to celebrating him more.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Sports, Kale Ayo, said the state government had created an enabling environment for sports activities in the state.

He said this had been helping the people of the state to exercise their bodies as part of their daily activities.

Also, in his message, a cyclist and the Olojoku of Ojoku, AbdulRasaq Afolabi, appreciated the role Aremu had been playing in the society, especially in the area of giving back.

The State Director of Sports, Tunde Kazeem, disclosed that the celebrant had decided to turn the yearly activity to a championship to encourage athletes.

where they returned to the stadium.