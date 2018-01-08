Global Energy Advisory Deals, Mergers And Acquisitions

A United States Appeals court has dismissed the lawsuit Canadian mine Crystallex brought against Venezuela’s PDVSA, seeking to take control over its U.S. business, Citgo, as compensation for the nationalisation of assets under the late Hugo Chavez. A World Bank tribunal had awarded Crystallex $1.2 billion plus interest in 2016 but Venezuela has only made part of the payments. Contrary to Crystallex’s hopes, the court this time sided with the Venezuelan attorneys, who argued PDVSA and Citgo are entities separate from the country, which was the defendant in the original lawsuit.

Russian Alrosa, the world’s top producer of rough diamonds has put up for sale gas assets in the Yamal-Nenets region, in northwestern Siberia, which Novatek plans to bid for next month. The starting price of the package is $520 million. In December, Novatek launched the first shipment of LNG from its Arctic LNG project, also in Yamal-Nenets.

Shell has finalized the first phase of the divestment of its LPG marketing business in Hong Kong and Macau for $150 million. The buyer of the company is DCC, the international sales and marketing group. The supermajor will remain operator of the Hong Kong LPG plant. Its sale will be completed in the second phase of the divestment plan.

Suncor and Teck Resources have settled a commercial dispute over the Fort Hills oil sands project by raising their stakes in it. Suncor will now hold 53.06% in Fort Hills, up from 50.8%, and Teck will have a 20.89% interest, up from 20%. The two companies are partners with Total in the Fort Hills project.

Tenders, Auctions & Contracts

Tullow Oil’s Ghana unit has awarded Danish Maersk Drilling a four-year contract for the Maersk Venturer drillship, to be deployed at the Jubilee and TEN fields offshore Ghana. The two are among the most promising new fields discovered in Africa in the last few years

Discovery & Development

Spain’s Repsol has begun commercial production from the Sagari natural gas field in Peru. The field, according to Repsol, will produce 5.6 million cum of gas daily, which will represent a quarter of Peru’s natural gas demand. The launch of production at the field will also raise the overall output from Block 57, in which it is located, by a fourth. The Sagari field holds an estimated at 1-2 trillion cu ft of gas.

Transneft has completed the expansion of the East Siberia-Pacific Ocean crude oil pipeline, doubling the export capacity for China to 30 million tons of crude annually or an average 600,000 barrels daily. China has become the world’s top crude oil importer and Russia last year became its largest supplier, overtaking Saudi Arabia.

TransCanada has commissioned the construction of the Leach Xpress natural gas pipeline that will run between West Virginia and Ohio. The $1.6-billion project will have a capacity to transport some 1.5 billion cubic feet of gas daily from the Appalachian fields to the national market. In addition to this news, TransCanada also said this week the FERC had greenlit another two gas projects: the Mountaneer Xpress and the Gulf Xpress. The two will cost a combined $3.2 billion.

The U.S. administration has plans to open up more Arctic and Atlantic waters for oil and gas exploration, cancelling the five-year leasing programme approved by the Obama administration. This could offer explorers a lot more drilling opportunities, although it remains doubtful to what extent they would be willing to exploit the opportunity in the face of high offshore project development costs and strong environmental opposition.

Company News

Petrobras has agreed to cough up almost $3 billion to put an end to shareholder lawsuit it got hit with because of its involvement in what has turned out to be a major corruption scandal that toppled former Brazil president Dilma Roussef. As part of the investigation into the corruption scheme, senior Petrobras executives were implicated of receiving bribes in exchange for inflating the prices for services performed by companies working for Petrobras.

Source: Oilprice Report For 5/01/2018