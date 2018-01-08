Fans, Players Okay Salah’s Choice

Football fans and players in Nigeria have said that the newly crowned Africa Player of the Year, Mohammed Salah who plays for Egypt and Liverpool merited the award, following his contributions at both country and club level.

Frontline sports analyst Baba Johnson said Salah, has performed credibly last season with Roma, counting for livepool and his country Egypt, he qualifies his country to FIFA world cup for Russian this year.

“Salah play a fanstantic football, he deserved it”, John Son Said. A football fan and Liverpool supporter God gift Dickson said “it is high time Nigeria players begin to dominate African football again, saying that for some time now Nigeria players are not doing well.

He explained that Salah play’s good and quality football that is why he won the CAF award, adding that he wants to see Nigeria players doing well in their country and club sides too because, in the days of Nwankwo Kanu and Victor Ikpeba there names were all over the world, this time around you hardly hear Nigeria players names any where except Victor Moses he added.

Chukwu, he said salah scored 15 goals with 11 assist with Roma last season and this season he is also on top of Africa goal scorecer list.

Kiadum F. Edookor