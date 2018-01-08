Customs Sacks Five Officers Over Arms Importation

Following allegations of aiding and abating illegal importations of fire arms into the country, five customs officers have been sacked from the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS).

Operative of the service had in January 2017 intercepted a 20ft container at Tincan Island port loaded with arms; when it was searched, a total of 661 Automatic Pump Action rifles, carefully concealed behind steel door, were recovered.

Eight persons, including five officers of the service, the clearing agent, the driver of the truck and his conductor were arrested.

Soon after the seizure was made, the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hammed Ali (rtd), ordered a full-scale investigation into the circumstances surrounding the illegal importation.

The Public Relations Officer of the NCS, Mr. Joseph Attah, a Deputy Comptroller of Customs (DC), who made this disclosure said: “the five Officers were arrested, adding that they were dismissed at the end of the trial.”

According to him, after their dismissal, the five officers and their accomplices were arraigned in an open court.

He further explained that the sacked officers were removed to weed out bag eggs and reposition the service for better service delivery.

Attah said the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Ali (rtd) had warned that the service would not tolerate acts of indiscipline and corruption among men and officers as the Federal Government was bent on repositioning the service to meet up with the standard and befitting Customs operations globally.

The customs spokesman who also reviewed the service operation in 2017, said the service intercepted a total of 4,492 assorted goods with a duty paid value of N12,777,321,405.74.

This, he said include 2,671 pump action rifles, dangerous illicit drugs, vehicles and rice.

He said 207 suspects were arrested in connection with the seizures.

Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos.