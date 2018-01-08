Banigo Feliciates With Kalabari Monarch At 88

By The Tide
0
206

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has felicitated with the Amanyanabo of Kalabari, Prof. T.J.T. Princewill, as he celebrates his 88th birthday.
In a statement in Government House, Port Harcourt, Banigo described the royal father as an erudite professor, who has contributed immensely to the educational advancement of his students during his days as a university lecturer.
According to the deputy governor, the Kalabari monarch was the first professor king in Rivers State and one of the few monarchs that has been decorated as a Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR).
Banigo prayed the Almighty God to bless and keep King T.J.T. Princewill in good health.

