The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has felicitated with the Amanyanabo of Kalabari, Prof. T.J.T. Princewill, as he celebrates his 88th birthday.
In a statement in Government House, Port Harcourt, Banigo described the royal father as an erudite professor, who has contributed immensely to the educational advancement of his students during his days as a university lecturer.
According to the deputy governor, the Kalabari monarch was the first professor king in Rivers State and one of the few monarchs that has been decorated as a Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR).
Banigo prayed the Almighty God to bless and keep King T.J.T. Princewill in good health.
Banigo Feliciates With Kalabari Monarch At 88
