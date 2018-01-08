Amaechi Sponsors Falsehood On Rivers …Releases N50m To Facilitate Plot

The former Rivers State Governor, Chibuike Amaechi was said to have met with Mr Deji Adeyanju, last Friday in Abuja, where Adeyanju was allegedly commissioned to spread falsehood and propaganda against the government and people of Rivers State.

Sources said that the former PDP social media employee was paid N50million to mobilise some youth to assist in the prosecution of the agenda.

A top PDP leader, who blew the lead, said that Adeyanju told the party leaders who queried him for accepting the Amaechi contract that he agreed to fight Wike because the governor refused to endorse him for the post of national publicity secretary.

It was gathered that in attendance at the meeting was the Rivers State All Progressives Congress (APC) Publicity Secretary, Mr Chris Finebone.

It was revealed that the plot was anchored on the premise that Finebone would be supplying false information to Adeyanju.

Sources said that following the release of the funds, Adeyanju has already started his work.

His main assignment in the last few days, the sources alleged, has been the spreading of lies on killings at Omoku and Egbeda.

Attempts to get the response of Adeyanju proved abortive as he was yet to respond to WhatsApp and Facebook messenger messages sent to him.

Adeyanju is reputed to be one of the richest social media blackmail traders.

Sources said that he blackmails successful politicians and organisations for monetary rewards.

He was sacked by the PDP National Secretariat after information leaked that he was in touch with the Buhari Campaign while still working for former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He was paid over N200million for betraying Jonathan.