‘Why We Endorsed Wike For Second Term’

Chairman of Okrika Divisional Council of Chiefs, ,Sunday Kingdom Amiesimuka Kalaowoto says the numerous development strides by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike are responsible for his endorsement for re-election by the people of Okrika.

Kalaowoto who said in an interview with The Tide shortly after his re-election by the council for a second term of two years said that the Okrika nation had benefitted so much from the present administration in the state.

The chairman also said that his re-election as the chairman of the Okirika Divisional Council of Chiefs would usher peace in the Okrika nation as well bring development to the door steps of every Okirika man and women.

He stressed the need for the people to continue to remain peaceful and law-abiding to attract more developmental projects to the area.

Kalaowolo also appealed to both the state and the federal governmentss to embark on shore protection and sand filling projects in communities across the Okrika kingdom and commended the chiefs for exhibiting maturity during the election.

Also speaking, the chairman of the electoral committee, Chief John Kalipa described, the election as one of the freest in the history of Okrika kingdom. He also urged the newly elected executive of the Okrika Divisional Council of Chiefs to ensure unity and peace in Okrika nation.

The election which was done by voice vote witnessed the return of Chief

Kalaowoto for a second term of two years, Chief (Dr) Bernard Fimie Koko,f irst vice chairman, Chief Thompson Ibulubo, second vice chairman and Chief Tamuno Nna Michael Okrike, as secretary, among others.