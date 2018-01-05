Unions Set To Resume Strike At Varsities

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) comprising the Non-Academic Staff Union of Education of Institutions, National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) have announced full resumption of their strike temporarily suspended due to the Yuletide festivities.

In a release signed by the Secretary General of NASU, Peter Adeyemi, last Wednesday, explained that the Federal Government has failed to implement the agreements reached with the non-academic staff unions last year October on the proper funding of the universities and other related research issues.

Adeyemi said that the strike action was going on discreetly in the universities due to the Yuletide period, adding that the strike action will go full throffle as from January 2018.

The union scribe said that the Federal Government had partially implemented the payment of workers emolument with some outstanding arrears, stressing that the understanding with government was that all the arrears were to be cleared once but that had not happened.

He said out of the N23 billion released by the federal government, the academic staff took 87% leaving the non-academic staff with only 13%, adding that the union’s issues have not been properly addressed .

He added that the Federal Government had admitted making a mistake on the fund disbursement with a pledge to correct the anomaly in future.

He explained that there is no sign of early resolution of issues that led to the industrial disagreement with the federal government, stressing that about N9 billion is needed to clear all the outstanding arrears of the non-academic staff unions members.

But when The Tide visited the Rivers State University (RSU), workers were seen working in their various offices without any notice of ongoing strike action.

Speaking to The Tide, a deputy registrar, Mr Samuel Amadi, said that there was no ongoing strike in the university for now.

Amadi said that the union’s leadership had not served the workers and the university management any industrial action notice.

He said the state government was usually prompt in releasing funds to the institution on salary payments and other research related issues, adding that the workers are staff waiting directive by the unions leaders.

Philip Okparaji