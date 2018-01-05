The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola last Wednesday announced that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN ) and the Generation Companies (GENCOs were working to rectify the technical hitches recorded in the national transmission grid.
A statement from the management of the ministry indicated that the Nigerian Gas Processing and Transportation Company Ltd (NGPTC) had reported a fire on its Escravos Lagos Pipeline system near Okada, Edo State on January 2
The incident, according to the statement, requires a shutdown of the pipeline supplying gas to Egbin 1,320MW; Olorunsogo NIPP 676MW, Olorunsogo 338MW, Omotosho NIPP 450MW, Omotosho 338 MW and Paras 60MW power stations.
It said the sudden loss of generation due to interruption in gas supply from the stations caused the national transmission grid to trip off around 8:20 a.m. on January 2.
TCN, GENCOs Move To Rectify Faults On Transmission Grid
