Solid Star Ends Contract With Achievas After 10 Years

Talented Nigerian singer, Joshua Iniyezo, popularly known as Solid Star has taken to the social media to reveal that his contract with Achievas Entertainment has ended.

The singer who has worked with the Record label for 10 years took to his Instagram handle on Monday, January 1st 2018 to share the news.

He also disclosed that he was forever grateful for their love and support over the years and would always see them as family.

He added that even as he moved his career to the next level, Achievas Entertainment would never be forgotten. His post reads:

“I Joshua Iniyezo Aka Solid Star wish to use this opportunity to thank my former label, Achievas Ent for being there for me over 10 year. Words cannot express how grateful I am, special s/o to @ossyachievas @ Colepeter my bosses and the entire team for having my back ur still my family even as I begin another chapter career wisettshaba!”.

However Achievas Entertainment also took to Instagram handle to share a Picture of Solid Star as they confirm his exit from the record label. They added that all his previous recordings still remain the property of Achievas their post reads: