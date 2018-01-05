Rivers People Have Rejected Amaechi – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has stated that the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi stands rejected by Rivers people because of his failure during his eight-year, ill-fated administration.

The governor said that despite the evil machinations of the former Rivers State governor, Rivers people will continue to reject his bid to foist his boy, the defeated 2015 Rivers State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Dakuku Peterside on them as his way to siphon their resources through an illegal third term.

He spoke at the Government House, Port Harcourt last Tuesday, when he hosted social media influencers to a state dinner.

Wike said: “Governance is not for house boys. Governance is for serious people. Rivers people will never allow Amaechi to do a third term through the backdoor by foisting his house boy on the state.”

He berated Amaechi for politicising security in the state, saying that his comments on the Omoku killings were an indictment of security heads posted to the state by the APC-led federal government.

The governor said that while his administration has never influenced the posting of any security head to the state, it has always funded and provided logistics for security agencies more than any state government in the country.

“I challenge any state government in the country to come forward to say it has provided more support for security agencies than Rivers State.

“When you portray the state as insecure, you are driving away investors. No good man does that. By Amaechi’s logic, the killings all over Nigeria are being sponsored by the President”, he said.

He said that while Amaechi was governor of Rivers State, all the leading construction companies like Julius Berger Plc fled the state because their personnel were kidnapped regularly, adding that Amaechi resorted to the use of unqualified contractors, which led to poorly executed projects.

The governor said as a result of improved security in the state, first class construction firms like Julius Berger Plc, China Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCECC) and Reynolds Construction Company (RCC) were working in the state.

“International conferences and seminars are back to Rivers State. This is because the people now have confidence in the security architecture of Rivers State.

During Amaechi’s tenure, all the seminars and conferences moved to Akwa Ibom State”, Wike argued.