Rangers’ Pre-Season Programme, Impressive So Far – Official

The Media Officer of Rangers International Football Club of Enugu, Norbert Okolie has said that the club’s pre-season programme in Ijebu Ode has been impressive so far.

Okolie told newsmen in Enugu that the team started the pre-season programme well with a victory over a club from Abeokuta.

“We played a friendly match last Tuesday with an amateur side, Gadmaj FC of Abeokuta, and we beat them 4-0, with Abu Azeez scoring a brace, while Godwin Zaki and Kelvin Itoya completed the routing,’’ he said.

The club spokesman said the Flying Antelopes defeated another amateur clubside Cityfut Current 2-0 last Wednesday to make it two wins and six goals in two matches.

He said Salau Ibrahim scored in the 40th and 50th minutes to beat their opponents.

Okolie told newsmen further that the club’s Technical Adviser, Gbenga Ogunbote, was in full praise of the players after the match.

“The work is on and Rangers will continue to work until it gets the right mix.

“We are not looking at the result but the way we played, and I should say it was good and better and will continue in subsequent games,” he said.

Okolie said the club was poised to play more friendly matches during the build-up for the new season.