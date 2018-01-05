Osun Workers Suspend Strike

Workers in Osun State last Tuesday returned to work after the Joint Labour Unions in the state called off the indefinite strike embarked on last Wednesday.

The Tide source reports that the leadership of the labour unions in the state had called for indefinite strike, which commenced on December 27 to demand payment of outstanding salaries and promotion of workers.

The industrial action was, however, called off last Saturday after the state government acceded to their demands.

A visit by newsmen to the state secretariat at Abere, Osogbo, revealed that workers were back to their duty posts after the suspension of the strike action.

A staff in the secretariat, Mr Akeem Ajagbe, who spoke to reporters said: “workers are like sheep being led by the labour unions, and whatever decision they make must be complied with.

“As long as the welfare of workers, which includes our full salary payment and promotion is assured, we are glad to return to work.” he said.

He said that although he celebrated the New Year with mixed feelings as they were yet to receive full salary for December as promised by the government, he was happy to see the beginning of a new year with the hope that things would be better in 2018.

At the two local government secretariats of Olorunda and Osogbo, both in Osogbo, workers were equally back to their duty posts.

Some workers were, however, seen in groups discussing, while some were seen cleaning their offices to start the day’s work.

Workers at state health institutions (state hospital, Asubiaoro, and Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH) in Osogbo were also seen attending to patients.

An elderly patient, Mrs Oloyode Awoniyi, who was at the Eye Clinic Department of LAUTECH, told newsmen that she was scheduled for appointment with doctors today, but because of the strike, she had to return today to reschedule and if possible be attended to by a doctor.

Awoniyi said the strike caused her so much stress, coming from a distance as it had caused so many others too.

She said that the crowd at the eye clinic had doubled due to patients missing out previous appointments because of the strike.

Mrs Ayoka Lawal said: “I am a patient on health insurance (NHIS) and I register with LAUTECH. I was unable to get treatment on Saturday due to the strike.

“Thank God, my condition is not life threatening. Only God knows what would have happened to me.”

Our source also reports that other private businesses and federal establishments in the state were back to full operation from the Yuletide and New Year holidays.