Foundation Wants Members To Initiate Dev Projects

The chairman of Health Reform Foundation of Nigeria (HERFON), Rivers State chapter, Mr Ibama Asitona-a has urged members of the organisation to bring development projects to their communities.

Mr Asitona-a said this while presiding over a meeting for Sustainable Citizen Participation (SCP) project in Niger Delta, organised by South-South District recently in Buguma in Asari-Toru Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the objective of the organisation is to work out modalities and facilitate the election of 20-member Community Consultative Committee (CCC) to ensure that projects nominated would be acceptable by the people of the community.

The objective of this HERFON meeting is basically to facilitate projects needed by the community within the period planned.

“We also want to ensure that a 20-member Community Consultative Committee will be elected”.

He explained that the Buguma community had been chosen to carry out programme for effective implementation of SCP in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region for AFRIHEALTH funded by the United Nations Democracy Fund (UNDEF).

The chairman further used the forum to appeal to indigenes and those living in the area to cooperate with the organisation to achieve successful project implementation.

Tonye Orabere