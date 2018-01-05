Enough Of These Killings

For the umpteenth time, Nigerians began a New Year with national tragedies. The horrific killing of 17 persons in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State on the eve of the New Year, the killing of over 50 persons by herdsmen in Benue State, the brutal murder of a traditional ruler and his wife in Kaduna State and the mayhem that led to the destruction of properties in Kwara State which also resulted in rape of women and young girls, certainly are not the best way to start the New Year.

These orgies of bloodletting are not only tragic but also portend danger to the corporate existence of the country. These should, therefore, be curbed now to avert a more dangerous reaction from the survivors or those who are at the receiving end of this spate of wanton acts of violence.

While The Tide shares in the pains of the survivors and families of the victims of these acts of mindless violence, we are at a loss as to what could have made a group of persons to resort to the killing, maiming and raping of their fellow human beings especially at the Yuletide season when every Nigerian was expected to share love and make merry with each other.

The killings across the country clearly show the inefficiency of the crime detecting and preventive apparatus by security agencies, as people are no longer safe in their homes and places of worship, just as the highways have now become a hunting ground for kidnappers and men of the underworld.

At a time like this when the country needs direct foreign investment to revive its ailing economy, these acts of mindless violence are not only uncalled for, but also embarrassing as it would discourage those who want to do business in Nigeria.

It is against this backdrop that we urge the Federal Government to put in place necessary measures that will guarantee the security of lives and property of all Nigerians irrespective of their places of abode.

For these killings to happen at this time, we believe that the Federal Government whose primary responsibility is to safeguard lives and property failed in its duty, and therefore, should make amends by beefing up security nationwide. The government should not only increase the number of security personnel in the country which falls far short of the United Nations standard in policing, but should also equip the force adequately.

The Federal Government should note that it is quite incongruous and unacceptable that in a country where billions of Naira are budgeted for security yearly, unchecked acts of criminality and banditry still reign supreme.

The government should, as a matter of urgency, dispel insinuations that it is not serious in combating crime by ensuring that the perpetrators of these acts of wickedness are apprehended and prosecuted in the courts. This is against the backdrop of the fact that just few days ago, protesters against the recent pogrom in Benue State were shot at by security agents.

If the Federal Government can use its might to crush the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Boko Haram, what then stops it from eradicating the menace of hersmen and cultists in the country? We believe that selective policing will do the nation no good as it will bring about disaffection and anarchy.

We, however, commend the Rivers State Government for showing commitment in the fight against banditry by placing a N200m bounty on the perpetrators of the Omoku massacre. But beyond that, the Federal Government and its security apparatus should brace up to their responsibilities by ensuring that the fight against criminality is not only effective but modernised to achieve quick results.

While we condemn the politicisation of security issues that have to do with the lives of Nigerians, we also appeal to community development committees, the traditional institution and the public to make information available to security agencies in making our society safer and investment friendly.