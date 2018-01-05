Edo, FG Collaborate On Benin Airport Expansion

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has said that his administration would work closely with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) to develop a plan to ensure that the Benin airport space is expanded and facilities upgraded for efficient service delivery and increase passenger traffic.

Obaseki disclosed this when the Managing Director of FAAN, Engr. Saleh Dunoma and the Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu accompanied him on a tour of the Benin Airport in a bid to strengthen ties to improve on safety and renovate facilities at the airport.

The governor said that his administration aims at efficiently utilising the assets and resources located within the state for the benefit of the people, which he said necessitated the inspection tour.

He explained that the inspection exercise would give government a better understanding of the opportunities for boosting economic activities in the state.

“We have approached the Federal Authority to kindly come to our aid regarding the airport. The plan is to first improve the facilities in this airport and ensure that we have the right landing facilities.

“This will enable the airport embark on 24 hours operation. With more airplanes coming in, we will see a lot more passenger traffic coming into our state for business”, he said.

Obaseki also added that the state has set machinery in motion to ensure that it recovers and returns parts of the airport land that has been encroached into by residents, noting that occupants with genuine certificate of occupancy (CofO) would be compensated.

FAAN boss, Engr. Dunoma however acknowledged the support and assistance of the Edo State governor in improving the airport facilities and said such was a welcome development worthy of emulation by all.