Cleric Cautions Against Self Righteousness

Christians have been admonished to guard against self-righteousness, self confidence and classification of sins to avoid drifting from the word of God.

The presiding Elder of Faith Tabernacle Congregation Nigeria (FTCN) Pastor Marshall Wellington Bara gave the admonition during the Board of Elders meeting held at the National Headquarters of the Church at Aba, Abia State recently.

Pastor Bara in his address titled, “Take heed, lest you fall,” stated that the church needed revival as holiness was gradually drifting away, saying to be poor in spirit, we must recognize that we are not spiritually sufficient of ourselves”.

The cleric advised them to examine themselves inorder not to constitute themselves as stumbling block in other people’s faith and conscience, stressing that they should work out their own salvation”.

According to him, the issue is genuine repentance and fore shaking of sin and not to continue in sin awaiting for grace to abound.