Cleric Blasts Corrupt Politicians

Ahead 2019 general elections, the Founder of the Abundant Life Evangel Mission(ALEM), Apostle Eugene Ogu says corrupt politicians’ conspiracy against good leadership in the country will fail.

Ogu who spoke during the cross over night service in his church said, God’s divine will will stand and be at work this year, stating that no power will dictate for the suffering masses of the nation.

He advised leaders to listen to the suffering masses this time around or face unpleasant consequences.

According to him, ‘’ Nigerians should stop corruption and always do things that will please the people and God ’’

He warned that God cannot bless Nigeria if the people continue to live in stream of corruption, adding that God has shown leaders enough mercies to enable them change in their ways.

Ogu also warned against kidnapping, Boko Haram and all kinds of criminality and urged Nigerians to walk on the path of patriotism and righteousness. He assured that the political cabals that have been holding this country to ransom will bow and break this year ahead of the general elections.

“This year is a dynamic year and since Nigerians are patient people, they are ready to sacrifice for the growth of the economy of the country’’, he said

He however, pointed out that one of Nigeria’s problems is religion and ethnicity dichotomy which has become a monster that aids and abets criminality.

Ogu also regretted that the Federal Government had not been fighting corruption properly, stressing that the fight against corruption must be all inclusive.

“It is glaring how the present government has been economical in disclosing the reason it has been prosecuting crime when it concerns people within his ethnic lines, Ogu fumed.