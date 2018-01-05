Amadi-Ama Gets New Monarch In 69 Yrs

The people of Amadi-Ama Kingdom in the Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State have corronated a new Amanyanabo of Amadi-Ama.

He is His Royal Highness, Chief Bright Josiah Koko. His coronation is coming 69 years after the death of Chief David Olunwa Koko who died at the age of 107 years in 1948.

The ceremony which took place in Amadi-Ama community last Wednesday was attended by people from all walks of life.

Meanwhile, the Amadi-Ama Community has called on the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to recognise and upgrade the Amadi-Ama chieftaincy stool to first class.

This was contained in an address presented by the chiefs and people of Amadi-Ama kingdom during the installation of chiefs and coronation of the new Amanyanabo of the kingdom. The address which was read by Barrister Solomon Iringe said that the Amadi-Ama stool should be upgraded to first class in view of the fact that Amadi-Ama Kingdom had been one of the most ancient communities in the state, adding that the stool was recognised by the British government in 1902 and attached with a “Warrant” certificate.

Iringe recalled that the last King of the Kingdom, Late Chief David Olunwa Koko was not only recognised by the British government, but also paid a sum of 12 pounds monthly which made him the highest paid ruler in the whole of Okrika kingdom. Speaking in an interview with newsmen shortly after his coronation, the new King of Amadi-Ama, His Royal Highness, Chief Bright Josiah Koko promised to bring peace and development to the people of the kingdom, adding that his administration would not tolerate acts of cultism, criminality, among others in the kingdom.

He advised the people to remain peaceful, loyal and law-abiding, noting that development could only be achieved in an atmosphere of peace and togetherness.

Among the chiefs installed was Chief Okwein Parker, a staff of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation as the Torukurobo Tombi III of Iku Kiri in Amadi-Ama Kingdom.

John Bibor & Susan Serekara-Nwikhana