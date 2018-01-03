‘Youth Are Carried Along In Ogoni Clean-Up’ …As Eleme Beneficiaries Laud Medical Outreach

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) says it has never sidelined the Ogoni youth from participating in the process of the clean-up of Ogoniland.

HYPREP, which made the clarification in a statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Project Coordinator of the agency, Mr. Kpoobari Nafo, said Ogoni people are fully carried along in the entire clean-up process.

“We want to state categorically that we have never done anything without consulting with the people and the news of all such consultations with the youths and elders of Ogoni is well reported by the media,” the statement said.

It further indicated that those who make allegations of sidelining the youths against HYPREP’s Project Coordinating Office “do so because they have a misconception about the Ogoni clean-up project to think that the project is about sharing money”.

According to HYPREP, “the money for the project is for the remediation of the environment and provision of livelihoods training for the people of Ogoni and not to be shared by individuals”.

In a related development, HYPREP has concluded its free medical outreach programme which it started on December 26, 2017.

The programme was concluded in Eleme Local Government Area yesterday at Primary Health Centre, Ogale, with beneficiaries commending the exercise. Chief Oluka Ngeppi, Mr. Samuel Obi Ewe, Mrs Queeneth Rufus, among other beneficiaries,were full of praises for the programme, and urged the Federal Government to sustain the tempo of the clean-up of Ogoniland.

Speaking at the event, the Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Dr. Marvin Dekil, thanked the participants for the success recorded, and assured that the body would do more to improve the wellbeing of the Ogonis.

Also speaking, the President of Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria, Rivers State Chapter, Dr. Ibimonye Porbeni, stressed the need for the participants to take advantage of the programme to improve their health status.

The event also featured health talks by Dr. Vivian Ogbonna of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH).

Donatus Ebi