Rivers Community Decries Herdsmen’s Activities

Farmers in some parts of the state have continued to lament over the high level of destruction on their farmlands and crops by Fulani cattle rearers.

This was contained in a welcome address by the chairman, Omuoganwo Royal Family, Chief Joseph Nweke, during the foundation laying ceremony of its N50 million Multi-purpose Town Hall last Friday in Igwuruta, Ikwerre Local Government Area.

He said that the activities of the cattle rearers have brought a remarkable level of economic hardship to his people as this season’s harvest was poor.

Nweke pointed out that most farmers in the area have since abandoned their farms due to fear of the herdsmen.

According to him, if the trend was not checked, it may snowball into major economic crisis as the people would be tempted to depend on buying finished products from the market.

The Omuoganwor family chairman, who also is the Eze Chakiricha, called on the President Buhari-led Federal Government to do the needful, in order not to plunge the people into perpetual economic hardship.

Also speaking, the family’s Chief, HRH (Eze) John Nworlu, said that the project would address the economic need of the people upon completion.

He explained that the gigantic project would accommodate young people who are trained in various fields during and after the project.

Nworlu, maintained that projects of such nature ought to be executed by indigenous building experts in order to encourage local content growth.

He further hinted that the structure would last 365 days as all needed for it were already provided.

The Omueke monarch, recalled that the vision was by their fore-bearers years ago, in an attempt to usher in economic growth and unity.