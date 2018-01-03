Nigerians Expect Improved Living Standards In 2018

Nigerians are desirous that the year 2018 will herald a remarkable improvement in their economic standards of living, contrary to the previous year which they described as a year of “harsh economic reality”.

Some residents of Port Harcourt who spoke with The Tide on their expectations for the new year said the government should come up with policies that will enhance the living standards of the people and save them from the difficulties encountered last year.

A youth leader, Comrade Peter Kponeh, who spoke with The Tide said governments at all levels should make youth’s employment and empowerment a foremost priority in their development agenda.

Kponeh further urge the government to create the enabling environment for business activities to thrive in the country to avail the people to engage in productive activities.

“I expect that the government should create job opportunities for the teeming youths, I also expect utilities such as electricity to be functional, this will help to promote business activities”.

A traditional ruler, HRH Suanu Baridan, who also spoke on his expectations for the new year, called for the implementation of policies that will promote intensive grassroots development and check rural urban migration among youths.

The Royal father who is the Mene Bua Bangha in Khana Local Government Area said such policies will promote peace in the rural areas.

Also speaking, a business executive, Mr Toyin Ade said the government should try to ensure that issues of fuel scarcity are properly addressed to save Nigerians from suffering.

He said Nigerians are tired of failed promises and urged the Federal Government to live up to its electoral promises to the people.

