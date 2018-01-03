Moses Makes Africa Best XI List

Nigeria and Chelsea winger Victor Moses has been named in the 2017 African Team of the Year by French football magazine, France Football.

He was the only player of Nigerian descent that made the prestigious list which features top African players.

Apart from the Super Eagles star, Egyptian and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané from Senegal are part of the list.

However, there was no spot for Gabon and Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was listed among the five substitutes.

Moses had a great year in 2017 helping the Blues win the English Premier League title and reach the final of the Emirates FA Cup. He was also Nigeria’s most outstanding player on the road to Russia.

Although the 27-year-old missed out on the Confederation of African Football and BBC Player of the Year Award, he is among the favourites to be named in CAF’s Team of the Year at next week’s gala ceremony in Accra.

Moses has been nominated for the best right winger in Africa in 2017 by CAF along with Keita Balde (Monaco, Senegal) and Mohammed Ounnajem (Wydad Athletic Club Casablanca, Morocco).

Essen El Hadary (Egypt, Al-Taawoun), Nabil Dirar (Morocco, Fenerbahce), Medhi Benatia (Morocco, Juventus), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal, Naples), Faouzi Ghoulam (Algeria, Naples), Victor Moses (Nigeria, Chelsea) , Naby Keita (RB Leipzig, Guinea), Jean-Michaël Seri (Ivory Coast, OGC Nice), Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool), Sadio Mané (Senegal, Liverpool), Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon, FC Porto).

Substitutes:

Fabrice Ondoa (Cameroon, AC Seville), Ahmed Hegazy (Egypt, WBA), Thomas Partey (Ghana, Atletico Madrid), Hakim Ziyech (Morocco, Ajax Amsterdam), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon, Borussia Dortmund).